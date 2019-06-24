Vietnam’s Dung Quat refinery to receive second, third US crude cargo in Oct, Dec

Vietnam’s 148,000 b/d Dung Quat refinery will receive its second cargo of US crude oil consisting of 1 million barrels of WTI Midland crude in October, refinery operator Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical, or BSR, said in a statement.

A third cargo of 1 million barrels of WTI Midland crude will be delivered in December, BSR chairman Le Xuan Huyen said in the statement.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis R. Fannon and senior officials at PetroVietnam and BSR held a ceremony in Vietnam on June 18 to celebrate the Southeast Asian buyer’s first ever import of a US-origin crude oil cargo.

The Suezmax tanker Almi Horizon carrying 995,067 barrels of light sweet US crude discharged at Dung Quat port on April 30, BSR said in the statement.

In total, Dung Quat will import roughly 3 million barrels of WTI Midland crude from the US via PV Oil Singapore this year.

PV Oil Singapore is the trading arm of PV Oil. Further information about the seller of the US crude to PV Oil Singapore was not available.

Fannon and PetroVietnam chairman Tran Sy Thanh agreed to bolster cooperation between PetroVietnam and the US side, including the purchase of US crude for Dung Quat.

Apart from the US crude purchases for 2019, Dung Quat also plans to import another 4.45 million barrels of crude oil from other countries, the statement said. BSR did not provide further details.

Part of Vietnam’s crude oil production is consumed by Dung Quat with the rest exported. Crude oil for the 200,000 b/d refinery at Nghi Son is supplied by Kuwait.

Source: Platts