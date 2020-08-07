Vietnam’s fruit, vegetable exports down in 7 months

Vietnam earned nearly 2 billion U.S. dollars from exporting fruits and vegetables in the first seven months of this year, posting a year-on-year decline of 12.3 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Friday.

Major export markets of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables included China, South Korea, the United States and Thailand.

Vietnam is striving to gain 5 billion U.S. dollars from selling fruits and veggies offshore this year, said the ministry.

In the seven-month period, Vietnam spent 708 million U.S. dollars importing fruits and vegetables, down 37.7 percent against the same period last year, with China and the United States among the largest suppliers, according to the ministry.

Vietnam reaped a total of 3.8 billion U.S. dollars from exporting vegetables and fruits in 2019, down 1.1 percent year-on-year, according to the country’s General Statistics Office.

Source: Xinhua