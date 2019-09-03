Vietnam’s PV Oil sells Bunga Kekwa crude at higher premium – sources

Vietnam’s PV Oil has sold one cargo of October-loading Bunga Kekwa crude at a premium of close to $4 a barrel to dated Brent via a tender, two trade sources said on Tuesday.

* Thailand’s state oil company PTT is likely the buyer of the 300,000-barrel cargo

* The cargo was offered to load over Oct. 26-30

* Prior to this, PTT bought a cargo of August-loading Bunga Kekwa crude cargo from Malaysia’s Petronas at a premium of $3-$3.50 a barrel to dated Brent

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang)