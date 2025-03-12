VIKAND and Pyure Dynamic Protection® Deliver Proven Air and Surface Purification Solution to Enhance Hygiene on Commercial and Offshore Vessels

Maintaining optimal hygiene aboard commercial and offshore vessels is critical to ensuring crew health, operational continuity, and regulatory compliance. While norovirus outbreaks are often associated with cruise ships, they can also pose a significant risk to commercial shipping and offshore sectors, where crews live and work in close quarters for extended periods. The risk of norovirus and other infectious disease outbreaks presents significant challenges for maritime operators, leading to potential disruptions, increased medical costs, and reputational damage.

To address these risks, VIKAND, a global leader in maritime healthcare and sanitation solutions, in collaboration with Pyure Dynamic Protection®, is offering proven air and surface purification technology to the commercial shipping and offshore industries.

Pyure’s hydroxyl-generating technology actively neutralizes norovirus and other harmful microorganisms in the air and on surfaces, providing a proactive and continuous hygiene management solution that enhances existing sanitation protocols.

Unlike traditional air purifiers that merely trap airborne contaminants, Pyure’s technology replicates nature’s air-cleaning process by generating hydroxyls – highly reactive molecules naturally present in Earth’s atmosphere – to continuously neutralize viruses, bacteria, mold spores, and odours.

Scientific testing has demonstrated that Pyure delivers a 4-log (99.99%) reduction in murine norovirus on surfaces within 360 minutes and a 5-log (99.999%) reduction of airborne RNA viruses within 90 minutes, making it an effective solution for maintaining clean and healthy environments aboard vessels. Pyure is also an FDA-registered Class II medical device and has received European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Class I medical device certification.

Outbreaks of gastrointestinal illnesses and airborne pathogens can severely impact offshore and commercial shipping operations, leading to increased medical interventions, quarantine measures, and, in severe cases, vessel delays or operational shutdowns. With high-density living and working environments onboard, these industries require robust, science-backed hygiene solutions that minimize risk and ensure compliance with stringent health regulations.

“The Pyure system is an intelligent, proactive solution designed to mitigate the financial and operational risks associated with norovirus outbreaks,” said Mattias Hallberg, Director, Technical Solutions, VIKAND. “By implementing continuous air and surface sanitation, commercial and offshore operators can significantly reduce the likelihood of illness, protect their crews, and safeguard business continuity. What differentiates Pyure is the evidence behind its effectiveness – our international certifications, research studies, and real-world applications prove this technology works.”

“Independent laboratory studies confirm that Pyure’s air and surface purification technology significantly reduces norovirus and other pathogens in air and on surfaces (airborne surfaces and other airborne pathogens). It reacts so quickly with airborne pathogens that transmission from person to person is minimized, as reported by Pyure in the ASHRAE Journal (March 2024).” said Dr. Connie Araps, Scientific Officer at Pyure. These results highlight the efficacy of Pyure’s hydroxyl-generating technology, which actively neutralizes contaminants rather than merely trapping them. By continuously improving air quality, Pyure supports a proactive approach to hygiene management, reducing the risks associated with viral outbreaks in high-traffic environments like ships.”

Ronald Spithout, OneHealth by VIKAND Managing Director, added: “As norovirus and other infectious threats remain a challenge for the maritime industry, investing in proactive solutions such as VIKAND’s Air Purification Solution is not just a health measure – it’s a strategic decision that safeguards operational integrity and financial stability.”

Source: Vikand