VIKAND and SeaTec Collaborate to Help the Cruise Industry Meet its Decarbonization and Energy Reduction Objectives

Global healthcare specialist VIKAND is partnering with SeaTec, the independent maritime technical service provider, to support ship operators in their pursuit to reduce fuel emissions and energy consumption to meet industry environmental standards and improve air quality onboard.

With steadfast goals to support cruise operators and clients throughout the maritime industry, VIKAND and SeaTec are actively identifying solutions to lower all their clients’ environmental footprints and to provide strategies which will help them achieve key sustainability goals.

The key focus of the partnership will be to collaboratively introduce VIKAND’s Air Purification solution to the cruise industry, and beyond. This alliance forms a technical and technological synergy that will help to optimise ship operations and consequently satisfy Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives.

VIKAND’s Air Purification Solution, which uses Pyure technology, is a patented system approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that proactively and continuously reduces viruses, bacteria, odours and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) both in the air and on surfaces. By its nature, air purification provides critical results for an industry responding to the need for heightened attention to ESG.

VIKAND’s Air Purification solution has been proven to lower emissions and energy consumption. Through higher air recirculation, it reduces the Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) load on a ship which typically accounts from between 20-50% of a ship’s energy consumption and fuel usage, offering significant energy savings for all vessels, whilst enabling measurable results towards environmental goals.

From the public health, or “social” perspective, air purification is vital for interiors and the wellbeing of crew and guests. The solution actively improves the air quality onboard whilst reducing communicable diseases to meet the social standards and achieve a higher level of wellbeing onboard for guests and crew alike.

“Collaboration is more and more important in the maritime industry as we collectively address challenges of decarbonisation and sustainability. Working together has never been more important which is why we have teamed up with SeaTec. Through our partnership, we are providing a proactive solution to help our clients meet their sustainability and ESG goals,” said Peter Hult, CEO of VIKAND.

“As an ESG leader for the maritime industry, SeaTec is dedicated to promoting industry best practices. Our partnership with VIKAND will help us to realise our customers’ environmental goals by reducing energy consumption whilst simultaneously enhancing crew welfare,” said Elliot Gow, CEO of V.Services, which includes SeaTec within its portfolio of marine support services.

