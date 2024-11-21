VIKAND Emphasises the Importance of Effective Communication in the Psychological Safety, Wellbeing, and Retention of Seafarers

As mental healthcare for seafarers becomes an industry priority, the important role that effective communication plays in supporting seafarers’ mental health, performance, and retention cannot be overstated, says VIKAND.

The leading global healthcare solutions to the maritime sector, highlights that part of this is properly delivered, constructive feedback, which is essential not only for professional growth but also for fostering a psychologically safe workplace where crew members feel valued, supported, and secure.

Recent research from business technology provider Brother UK revealed that poorly delivered feedback has led to low morale and high turnover, with nearly half of office employees in the UK reported to be considering leaving their jobs due to unclear or emotionally charged feedback.

VIKAND views constructive communication as a cornerstone of psychological safety and overall mental wellbeing for seafarers and says these findings highlight a general global need for improvement in feedback delivery, particularly for seafarers.

Seafarers today require clear and effective communication not just to build trust and teamwork but to adapt to a generational shift in expectations about feedback and treatment. Unlike in the past, when a more authoritarian, harsh approach was common and accepted, today’s workforce values respectful and constructive dialogue. The new generation of seafarers expects meaningful, balanced feedback that emphasises growth rather than blame and this shift highlights the need for communication that focuses on delivery and tone, prioritising respectful engagement. As a result, constructive feedback has become essential for fostering motivation and creating a psychologically safe environment where people feel comfortable expressing their thoughts, concerns, and mistakes without fear of negative consequences.

“Seafarers encounter distinct challenges that make it essential to provide feedback that is supportive, specific, and constructive,” said Martin Hedman, Director of Mental Wellness Practices at VIKAND. “Poorly delivered feedback can cause unnecessary stress, demotivation, and even push crew members to question their future in the industry. When we prioritise constructive, supportive communication, we’re building a more resilient, engaged, and mentally healthy workforce at sea.”

Brother UK’s findings indicate that ineffective feedback and a lack of communication training exacerbate retention challenges and this concern is amplified in the maritime industry, where the continuity and experience of crew members directly affect safety and operational performance. While office workers report a 30% increase in staff turnover due to inadequate feedback, the impact can be even more profound for seafarers, who lack regular access to in-person support.

VIKAND’s comprehensive mental health programmes promote clear communication as an integral component of its holistic approach to seafarer health and focus on communication best practices, mental health support services, and fostering an inclusive, collaborative onboard culture that emphasises psychological safety.

“The maritime industry’s success relies on the wellbeing and mental resilience of its workforce,” added Mr Hedman. “Clear, positive feedback contributes to a psychologically safe environment where crew members feel both appreciated and connected. This, in turn, improves safety, job satisfaction, and the quality of life onboard, aligning with VIKAND’s commitment to creating a sustainable and healthy workforce within the maritime sector.”

Source: VIKAND