VIKAND Expands Global Footprint by Opening Copenhagen Office

VIKAND, the global healthcare solutions provider to the international commercial maritime, cruise, yachting, and offshore industries, has established an office in the Danish Shipowners’ Association’s building in Copenhagen.

The office opening was celebrated with a summer cocktail reception on June 2nd at the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence in Denmark, attended by 150 stakeholders in the maritime industry.

Hosting the event on behalf of VIKAND were Peter Hult, CEO, and Bo Larsen, VP Commercial Partnerships. During the speeches Bo announced that VIKAND had joined the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Denmark to help promote mutually beneficial business opportunities with the Danish maritime community.

Johannah Christensen, CEO of Global Maritime Forum also spoke at the event and stressed the need for the industry to collaborate more.

The new office puts VIKAND right at the heart of Europe’s commercial shipping industry where its proactive healthcare solutions provide a unique approach to crew welfare.

Currently, VIKAND provides 2000 medical interventions per day world-wide and its services include the provision and maintenance of onboard medical equipment and the management of a fleet’s medical facilities. The company also champions various crew wellness programs involving regular individual health checks and risk assessments as well as chronic condition support monitoring and mental health counselling.

Additionally, VIKAND, along with other key maritime stakeholders, launched the Seafarers’ Human Sustainability Declaration during Nor-Shipping 2022 to recognize and improve how the global maritime community meets the human sustainability needs of its seafarers. The ultimate goal of the Declaration is to develop a global platform for sustainable seafaring to ensure the future commercial viability of the maritime industry.

Speaking about the office opening Bo Larsen, VP Commercial Partnerships, said, “Opening this office in Denmark is really significant as it puts VIKAND at the centre of the Danish Shipping community and demonstrates our commitment to work with key European ship owners and managers to help them provide their onboard workforce with appropriate medical provisions. Small interventions can reap huge benefits for the physical and mental well-being of crew while remaining cost effective.”

“VIKAND is growing rapidly with a workforce of just under 400 people from 44 different nationalities who provide dedicated healthcare support to the maritime industry. Much of our work is instilling good habits amongst seafarers, teaching them to eat healthily and exercise regularly to help their physical and mental well-being. But our aim has always been to focus on the wider aspects of crew welfare which is why we founded the Seafarer Human Sustainability Declaration to encourage the global maritime community to work together to meet the needs of seafarers now and into the future,” added VIKAND’s CEO Peter Hult.

Source: VIKAND