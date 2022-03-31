VIKAND Partners with Meritech to Improve Onboard Hygiene with Automated Handwashing

Global Healthcare specialist VIKAND has partnered with Meritech to help improve onboard hygiene by promoting its innovative automatic handwashing system called Cleantech®.

“We’re really pleased to be representing Meritech’s automated handwashing system as it has a proven track record of improving onboard hygiene for both passengers and crew, particularly onboard cruise ships. Positioning the systems in key areas to promote enhanced hand hygiene processes will support in effective infection prevention and control onboard. At VIKAND, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of new technology and innovative systems and Cleantech® supports our commitment to ensuring good public health at sea,” said Len Quist, Senior Vice President and General Manager at VIKAND.

Available in counter-top or wall-mounted options, CleanTech ® Automated Handwashing Stations are sustainable and eco-friendly using up to 75% less water and waste than a traditional manual hand wash. Spinning cylinders spray pressurized water and skin-conditioning hygiene solutions evenly across all surfaces of the hands, clinically proven to remove more than 99.9% of dangerous pathogens in just 12-seconds.

This innovative technology makes handwashing a fun experience that both crew and passengers enjoy.

“Illnesses like norovirus and coronavirus pose a significant threat to public health and overall ship operations. Poor hand hygiene is a major contributor to the spread of disease, so with CleanTech® Automated Handwashing Stations, Meritech provides an effortless way to ensure passengers and crew get the perfect hand wash that removes more than 99.9% of pathogens every time. When we connected with VIKAND, we knew their expertise in public health solutions for the maritime industry would help us quickly bring our automated hygiene technology to ships during a time when they need it most. We look forward to working with VIKAND to onboard handwashing innovation and increase the health and wellbeing of crew and guests,” Paul Barnhill, CTO, Meritech.

Meritech estimates that their automated handwashing systems account for approximately ten million hand washes at sea every year.

Source:VIKAND