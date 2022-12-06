VIKAND Reflects on Key Seafarer Issues Discussed at CrewConnect Global

As a leading global healthcare specialist to the shipping industry, VIKAND’s attendance at CrewConnect Global was integral to the company’s strategy of raising awareness about comprehensive seafarer healthcare, mental health and well-being.

VIKAND’S proactive approach to offering a total healthcare solution to the maritime industry includes supplying suitable advice and guidance to seafarers to encourage them to make healthier meal choices and take up more active lifestyles to help lower their risk of developing common conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

All VIKAND’s medical personnel have worked at sea so they understand the challenges faced by seafarers working long hours and being away from loved ones for extended periods. With this in mind the company has a 24/7 mental wellness hotline comprised of an onshore support team and medical psychologists standing by to help provide the support needed for seafarers to maintain a healthy mindset. This also makes commercial sense as it reduces the risk of onboard incidents and accidents which ultimately leads to safer, efficient and more profitable vessel operations.

Speaking on a panel at Crew Connect Global discussing how the industry can work towards “Normalizing A Healthy Approach to Mental Health and Work in The Maritime Industry,” Amy White, VIKAND’s Director of Medical Operations, said, “It is vital that we de-stigmatize mental health problems by educating crew that mental health issues can be dealt with early on and can be assisted whilst on board, depending on the situation and resources available. We must encourage a culture where seafarers are not afraid to speak up if they are suffering or if they recognize a colleague is having mental health issues. In addition to this, we strongly encourage that those repatriated for mental health issues should have a secondary review of their PEME to re-join their vessels once recovered as per the recommendations from IMO/ILO/MLC. Seafarers should be reviewed on a case-by-case basis rather than a one-size fits all approach.”

To demonstrate its commitment to the world’s largest supplier of seafarers, VIKAND opened an office in Manila back in May 2022 with a team of four. In a little over five months this has grown to nineteen personnel, such is the demand for crew mental and physical healthcare solutions in this strategically important region.

Speaking before the CrewConnect Global awards dinner, VIKAND’s SVP of Commercial Partnerships, Bo Larsen, said, “VIKAND is named after the Scandinavian expression “vi kan” or “ we can” as nothing will stop us from providing the best possible total healthcare solutions for our seafarers who have endured so much, particularly during the height of the global pandemic. A healthy crew will be more motivated and better equipped to perform their tasks in a safe and competent manner. Having access to good healthcare will also help to retain experienced crew members which is vitally important given the various industry predictions of a shortfall in seafarers in the coming years. Through industry collaboration we need to ensure that seafarers are provided with the best possible onboard medical, catering, and living conditions in recognition of the sacrifices they make to keep our global supply chains moving.”

Source: VIKAND