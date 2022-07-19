VIKAND Strengthens Team with Appointment of Director, Marketing and Communications

Global Healthcare specialist VIKAND has expanded its marketing and communications team with the appointment of Arnaud Bastianelli as Director, Marketing and Communications.

Arnaud brings a wealth of knowledge from different industries including tourism, food safety and shipping. His most recent role was Marketing Manager for V.Group, a major ship management and marine services company.

“It’s great to have Arnaud on board as his experience will strengthen awareness in the commercial shipping sector and benefit all industry stakeholders from ship-to-shore. His in-depth industry knowledge will enhance our communication strategy to position VIKAND as the partner of choice for maritime healthcare solutions,” said Bo Larsen VIKAND’s VP Commercial Partnerships.

Arnaud is a French national who has lived in the UK for 15 years. He holds a degree in Business Economics and Marketing with a Master of Science in International Marketing.

Commenting on his appointment, Arnaud said: “I’m looking forward to working with the VIKAND team. Recently, there has been a greater focus on seafarer mental health and wellbeing and VIKAND is in a strong position to offer cost-effective quality solutions for ship operators. VIKAND’s purposeful and proactive healthcare approach is what attracted me to this role and I am ready to engage with our partners and key stakeholders in the industry.”

Source: VIKAND