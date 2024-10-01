VIKAND to Provide Best-in-Class Healthcare for NLNG Shipping & Marine Services Limited

VIKAND, a leader in total healthcare solutions for the maritime industry, recently announced a new partnership that will integrate its OneHealth by VIKAND program into a fleet of ships operated by NLNG Shipping and Marine Services ​Limited (NSML).

NLNG Shipping & Marine Services Limited (NSML), a leading integrated shipping and maritime services company incorporated in 2008 as a subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) is responsible for the technical management of the NLNG Bonny Terminal and Bonny Gas Transport (BGT) and 3rd party owned LNG & LPG vessels. NSML’s services include – vessel technical management, crew management and administration, maritime project management, maritime consultancy and business advisory services, port and terminal management services and maritime training in line with its vision of “…. supporting the growth and development of the Nigerian maritime industry”.

NSML selected and appointed VIKAND to provide best-in-class healthcare services to the entire crew across her fleet of eleven (11) LNG and two (2) LPG vessels. The service has been successfully deployed to the LNG vessels, with planned deployment for the LPG vessels in progress.

The commencement of this service speaks to NSML’s core value of care and an unwavering commitment to the safety and welfare of its seafarers, in line with its strategic statement of “Be Safe, Be Reliable, Create Value”.

“Crew members are the most important asset an operator has.” says Ronald Spithout, Managing Director of OneHealth by VIKAND. “The leadership of NSML recognise that supporting crew welfare is the surest way to protect not just the people who make each journey possible, but also assets they operate thus ensuring the long-term growth and sustainability of the company and Nigerian maritime industry.”

OneHealth by VIKAND is an integrated suite of tools and services that emphasises preventative health management rather than reactive medical treatment. The program, which is fully customised to meet the unique needs of NSML, supports seafarers’ welfare.

“In line with NSML Employee Value Proposition, “OneHealth” will give our crew members anytime, anywhere access to the highest quality physical and mental healthcare,” says Abdulkadir K. Ahmed, Managing Director / CEO of NSML. “This aligns with one of NSML’s core goals of maintaining high safety standards through proactive and effective risk management.”

All NSML vessels will feature a fully customised VIKAND telehealth kit as well as other OneHealth tools and services, such as standing monthly calls between vessel command and a dedicated shoreside physician, 24/7 global emergency support, medevac services, a 24/7 confidential mental health helpline, chronic disease management, and online training courses in mental health first aid, suicide and self-harm, harassment, bullying and more.

Source: VIKAND