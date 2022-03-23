VIKAND Welcomes Stephen Schueler, global maritime leader, as new Advisory Board Director

Global Healthcare specialist VIKAND, whose services impact more than 300,000 crew, has appointed a new Director to its Advisory Board.

Stephen Schueler is the Chairman of European Maritime Finance, InerFuel, and CEO of Enerjen Capital. He has extensive experience in advising companies in the maritime, finance, technology and supply chain sectors.

Schueler’s previous roles include working at A.P. Moller-Maersk as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer where he was responsible for all its worldwide offices, Global Head of Retail Sales and Marketing at Microsoft and he started his career at Procter and Gamble where he worked in Latin America, Asia and Europe and rose to the position Senior Vice President, Head of Global Retail Operations. Stephen was also awarded the “2021 global sustainability award” for his efforts leading the shipping industries transition to cleaner fuel.

“We’re really pleased that Stephen has joined our Advisory Board as he has a proven track record of scaling companies like VIKAND that have global growth ambitions. We have tripled in size during the past 12 months and his maritime experience will prove invaluable as our business seeks to work with some of the major ship operators in commercial shipping, offshore and energy sectors,” said Peter Hult, CEO of VIKAND.

Commenting on his appointment Stephen said, “I am proud of the opportunity joining the VIKAND team, the company has great momentum as the global leader in Maritime Health Care. Ensuring the mental and physical well-being of seafarers is paramount and I look forward to helping the company grow in a sustainable way.”

This appointment follows the recent news of Raphael Sauleau, CEO of Fraser Yachts and Klaus Stoltenberg, co-owner of Constellation ApS, joining VIKAND’s Advisory Board and demonstrates to company’s ambitions to be the leading healthcare solutions provider to the cruise and commercial shipping sectors.

Source: VIKAND