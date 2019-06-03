VIKING and Norsafe sailing under same flag at Nor-Shipping

Following last year’s acquisition of Norwegian lifeboat builder Norsafe by VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, the two companies are joining forces at Nor-Shipping to showcase their complete safety solution.

For decades, the name “Norsafe” has been synonymous with high-quality, innovative lifeboat design and craftsmanship. Acknowledging this legacy as well as looking forward to a new and exciting future as part of VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, all of Norsafe’s boat and davit solutions will now be rebranded as “VIKING Norsafe”.

As part of the same process, the VIKING Norsafe organizations in Norway, Greece and China will be known as VIKING Norsafe Life-Saving Equipment.

The VIKING Norsafe brand encompasses the maritime industry’s broadest and most advanced range of lifeboats and davits. Customers have access to the most comprehensive safety solution on the market from one global partner that manufactures its own equipment and also performs multi-brand servicing to certified OEM quality. This includes a comprehensive safety equipment servicing setup powered by a global network, plus a comprehensive maritime training setup with dedicated facilities and personnel in seven locations.

“We consistently put the customer first and when acquiring Norsafe our aim has been to combine the best in lifeboat design and manufacturing with VIKING’s extensive range of innovative evacuation systems, PPE and other types of life-saving appliances, to supply the market with the world’s most complete safety solutions,” said Benny Carlsen, SVP Global Sales.

“There is so much commonality between the companies, being Scandinavian-based and family-owned with similar cultural and operational outlooks, which has meant that integrating Norsafe into the VIKING group has proved a relatively smooth exercise,” he continued.

“Being part of VIKING is truly a great fit for Norsafe and helps cement our long-standing relationships with customers as they will now benefit from having a complete safety solution from one reliable and innovative global partner,” said Dag Songedal, Managing Director and VP for the VIKING Boats & Davits division.

VIKING will be exhibiting at Nor-Shipping this year and visitors to its stand (C02-43) will have plenty of opportunity to discover the benefits of this unique and truly global maritime safety setup.

Source: VIKING