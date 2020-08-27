Viking Crew commences crew management of Scenic Eclipse

Viking Crew, part of the Viking Maritime Group has been appointed as the Crew Manager of the discovery yacht Scenic Eclipse, commencing management from 19 August 2020.

Scenic Eclipse launched last year and is part of the wider Scenic Group. The appointment of Viking Crew as the crew manager further adds to their portfolio of international clients within the cruise and super yacht sectors of the industry.

Scenic Eclipse will make full use of Viking Crew’s services across Placement, Management and Deployment, as Viking Crew becomes responsible for the international Officers and Crew across Deck, Engine and Hotel. Scenic Eclipse will also utilise the facilities at the Maritime Skills Academy and will place cadets onboard through Chiltern Maritime, which are part of the Viking Maritime Group.

Operations Director of Viking Crew, Paul Rutterford commented ‘the appointment of the crew management contract with Scenic Eclipse is a further acknowledgement of the professionalism, knowledge and industry experience within Viking Crew.’

Director of Marine Operations of Scenic Eclipse Captain James Griffiths commented ‘Our partnership will give Scenic Group access to Viking Maritime Group services and their unique experience with start-ups, expedition vessels and the ultra-luxury market.’

Viking Crew will also be responsible for the crew management of the Emerald Azzurra and Scenic Eclipse II when they come into service in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Group Managing Director of Viking Maritime Group Matthew Jaenicke added; ‘Partnering with Scenic Eclipse is further testament to Viking Crew sourcing and crew managing some of the best people in the industry for these ground -breaking vessels.’

Viking Maritime Group is looking forward to a long and rewarding partnership with the Scenic Group.

Source: Viking Maritime Group