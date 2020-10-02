Viking Crew opens a new office in Guernsey

Viking Crew, part of the Viking Maritime Group have made the decision to bring the employment and payroll services they provide in-house and have formed a new company, in Guernsey, named Viking Crew Guernsey Limited (VCGL) which will be our dedicated Global Employment and Payroll office from the 01 October 2020.

VCGL has been established in partnership with leading employment and payroll specialists based in Guernsey and the new office will have a dedicated team based on the island, working directly with the current Viking Crew teams in Dover, Auckland and Fort Lauderdale.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic affecting our day to day business, we have been looking at how we can streamline our internal processes and add even more value to our customer services, keeping our ethos Placing People First at the heart of everything we do.

‘I am very pleased to be launching Viking Crew Guernsey together with Tom de la Mare as a joint venture between Oceanskies and Viking Maritime Group.

It’s been an exciting time, taking our IT development to the next level which will allow us to provide a seamless integration of our app based service to Viking Crew clients, from the cruise industry , specialist operators to luxury yachts. Tom and I look forward to the next set of challenges and building a strong and stable business based on providing the highest level of service.’ Tom Becker, Director of Viking Crew Guernsey.

Paul Rutterford, Operations Director of Viking Crew added ‘This is an extremely exciting time for Viking Maritime Group, in being able to offer our very own in-house employment and payroll operation based in Guernsey. In turn it will allow us to provide a more bespoke and tailored service, which I am confident will be of benefit to our portfolio of clients’.

Viking Crew’s clients will continue to work with their current crew management team; ensuring all employees have MLC compliant SEA’s, the correct documentation and certification, for the provision of employment payroll and all the support services which we provide.

We are looking forward to the next chapter in our development and we are confident that by creating and operating VCGL in-house we will be able to provide better efficiency, service, cost and control for all our clients.

Source: Viking Maritime Group