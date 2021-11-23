Viking Crew partners with Henley Travel

Viking Crew part of the Viking Maritime Group is delighted to announce a new partnership to provide marine flights and deployment solutions with Henley Travel Limited.

Henley Travel Limited was founded as an independent IATA accredited travel agent over 20 years ago to provide the best possible marine fares to its ship management customers. This partnership with Viking Crew will allow us to provide a continued and enhanced service to our international portfolio of cruise lines, superyacht and specialist clients as well as to Captains, Crew and maritime industry professionals directly.

The Viking Crew deployment travel team, based in Dover, will work in partnership with Henley’s team based in Cyprus, both having access through the booking portal to all the major carriers worldwide, as well as full access to the low-cost carrier’s airlines.

Commenting on the new working partnership, Mark Crawford, Managing Director of Henley Travel said, ‘Henley Travel as a marine travel specialist, is delighted to announce its partnership with Viking Crew, which will allow them to offer the very best rates to their clients also’.

Matthew Jaenicke, Group Managing Director of Viking Maritime Group added ‘working in partnership with the team at Henley Travel allows us to strengthen and grow in what we are in the business of providing, which is full crew management including marine travel to our global clients within the maritime industry. I am very excited at this new collaboration.’

For Viking Crew’s clients, they will see no change in the service and product delivery, as they will continue to work with the Viking Crew Management and Deployment Team on a daily basis.

Source: Viking Crew