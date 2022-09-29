Viking Polaris delivered

We are proud to announce that VARD has delivered Viking Polaris, the second of two ice-strengthened expedition vessels from VARD to Viking.

Built at Vard Søviknes in Ålesund, Norway, Viking Polaris represents an excellent and innovative way to explore the world’s most remote destinations and is specifically geared for adventure cruises in polar destinations.

The vessel has a length of 205 meters and a beam of 23,5 meters, especially designed and developed for comfortable expeditions in Antarctica and North America’s Great Lakes. The vessel hosts 378 guests in 189 staterooms.

“Together with her sister, Viking Octantis, Viking Polaris is an amazing and unique ship that represents innovation and development of the cruise segment for both Viking and VARD,” says General Manager for Business Unit Cruise at VARD, Attilio Dapelo.

“Both vessels are over 200 meter long and the largest vessels built by VARD so far and once again confirm VARD’s capabilities to build excellent vessels at the highest standards of cruise ships. I am grateful to everyone involved in the project for being dedicated to their tasks and to the commitment to deliver Viking Polaris on time and with high quality’s levels. A special thanks to Viking for the trust and for the excellent, fruitful, and continuous cooperation all along the designing and building process.”

Viking Polaris is an ice-strengthened Polar Class 6 vessel with a longer hull, straight bow, and state-of-the-art fin stabilizers to provide the calmest possible journeys in remote regions. The u-tank stabilizers will significantly decrease rolling when the ship is stationary. The hull is built at Vard Tulcea in Romania. Vard Tulcea has also partly outfitted the ship.

“We are proud to deliver the second ice-strengthened expedition vessel to Viking,” says yard director at Vard Søviknes, Arnt Inge Gjerde.

“The vessel is fantastic, and with a very high standard. Considering the sistership effect, and that we brought the synergies from the first vessel, we are very satisfied with the result. Viking Polaris is equipped with the latest technology and automation systems, all commissioned and tested by VARD in a very close cooperation with Viking. Our inhouse competence in innovative design and technology, executed at our yards through all the steps in the process, is a huge strength which is supported by our owner Fincantieri.”

VARD signed the Letter of Intent (LOI) for the two cruise vessels with Viking in April 2018. The contracts for the vessels became effective in July 2018.

Viking Polaris was delivered from Vard Søviknes 27 September 2022. The float out ceremony took place in Vard Tulcea in July 2021.The vessel arrived Vard Søviknes in Norway 22nd January 2022 for further outfitting, testing and finalization.

Her sister, Viking Octantis, was delivered from Vard Søviknes 22nd of December 2021.

Source: VARD