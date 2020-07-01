VIKING reaps Shipowner Agreement reward after Marine Fire Safety restructure

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has reported a surge in demand for its one-stop shop Shipowner Agreement concept, following the integration of the Drew Marine Fire Safety and Rescue (FSR) division into its maritime safety solutions business.

Having added all Drew Marine FSR marine firefighting equipment services (MFS) activities to its own industry-leading credentials in life-saving appliances late last year, VIKING is now a prominent supplier and service provider in the MFS segment. The Denmark based company employs over 100 specialist technicians who provide marine fire support in 47 countries, while its comprehensive portfolio covers all of the equipment and appliances needed for fighting shipboard fires.

According to Helene Mønsted Andersen, Corporate Sales Manager, Owner Agreements, the acquisition is already paying dividends: “Our position in the marine fire segment is far stronger now that we have Drew Marine FSR on board. The company’s stellar reputation and extensive global network in the MFS market are making an appreciable difference just six months on from the takeover.”

Since the integration of the two business entities, VIKING has been invited to bid on tenders for which it previously would not have been considered, says Andersen, with several clients signing up for the full SOA citing the acquisition as their reason for doing so. “Now, when customers think of marine fire safety, they see VIKING as a center for excellence, as a global partner and as a complete service provider.”

As an example, William Gielen, Global Director of VIKING Marine Fire Service, highlights a recent business win in which a large global tanker operator opted for VIKING’s foam solution after becoming dissatisfied with the testing process for its existing system. “There is no doubt that the recent enhancement of our fire safety services played a crucial role in this contract,” he says.

If VIKING’s new competencies in drydocking as well as medical oxygen supply and servicing have given the company a competitive edge, its overall offering is proving popular with former Drew Marine FSR clients, adds Gielen.

“Knowing that they can rely on the same high-quality service that they have always enjoyed but with even more options, a number of Drew Marine clients have appointed VIKING to cover all of their safety needs,” he says. “Our Shipowner Agreement is comprehensive than ever before, and this has been reflected in the positive response from customers both old and new.”

