Viking Supply Ships to co-purchase, manage two LNG-fuel capable vessels: company

Viking Supply Ships in partnership with funds managed by Borealis Maritime are set to purchase two LNG-fuel capable vessels, Viking said.

The two new-build Platform Supply Vessels are currently under construction in Poland, and are set for delivery from the shipyard in the fourth quarter of 2020 and Q1 2021, respectively, the company said in a statement. The vessels are of the Wartsila VS 4411 DF Design and will be completed by Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. in Gdansk, Poland.

The vessels are designed to run on both LNG and marine gasoil and are also equipped with a battery.

Viking Supply Ships has been awarded full operational and commercial management of the vessels by Borealis Maritime.

Viking Supply Ships offers offshore and ice-breaking services, with activities primarily in Arctic and subarctic areas. The company also has the operational and technical management for the five Swedish state owned ice-breakers.

According to SEA/LNG, an LNG advocacy group, there are currently 170 LNG-fueled ships in operation, with another 184 on offer.

Source: Platts