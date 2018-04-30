Virgin Islands Shipping Registry applications move online

Government has launched an online application portal for the Virgin Islands Shipping Registry.

The new system was launched on April 15 and allows seafarers to apply for endorsements that recognise a certificate of competency.

Seafarers can also use the system to apply for other licencing and documentation issued by the territory’s shipping registry.

A media release from government said seafarers will be able to create a seafarer account and profile on the website. The profile will include the seafarer’s basic identifying information and medical certificate.

The registry recommends that applicants prepare all required documents in an electronic form by creating scanned copies of those documents.

Documents should include passport pictures and signatures, the registry said.

Faster application processing

Acting Director of the Shipping Registry, Captain Raman Bala said the new system will result in faster application processing.

“This online portal be accessed from anywhere in the world by seafarers … Once the documents have been approved and the fees have been paid, the seafarer can directly download and print the document,” Captain Bala said.

However, he said the online system does not allow immediate payment by credit card, and applicants will be required to complete a credit card authorisation on paper and submit it by email to the BVI administration separately from each application.

System secure

Captain Bala also said the new online portal is secure and protects seafarers personal information.

“All submitted data is encrypted immediately on being saved; both ‘in transit’ and in storage. The data store is remote and heavily protected against unauthorised access to ensure maximum protection of the stored data,” the captain assured.

Source: BVI