Virginia Port Authority offering for sale three ZPMC Ship to Shore Cranes and a wide selection of replacement parts on GovDeals online marketplace

Virginia Port Authority, VA has placed three ZPMC Post Panamax Ship to Shore cranes and replacement parts for sale on GovDeals, a leading online auction marketplace for surplus equipment. The fully functioning cranes will need to be disassembled and removed by the buyer upon the completion of the auction. Potential buyers have until June 23rd to bid on the cranes.

According to ZPMC, these post-Panamax ship to shore cranes are the second largest modern container cranes and can fully load and unload containers from ships up to 18 containers wide. They have been steadily maintained and in service in Portsmouth since 2004 and boast a 65-ton spreader bar lifting capacity and 75 -ton hook beam lifting capacity.

The cranes range in hours of operations but overall are duplicates, with each crane sharing the same measurements. Each ship to shore crane has a maximum outreach (from seaside rail) of 157ft, a 50 ft rail gauge, a total lift of 148ft and an overall length of 92 ft.

In addition to the cranes, Virginia Port Authority will also be separately selling hundreds of new and unused, hard to find replacement parts for the ZPMC cranes. With an estimated value of over $600,000, potential buyers have until June 30th to bid on this lot.

“We hope that by offering these cranes well-under market value, a potential buyer would be more inclined to go through the extensive removal process these cranes will require, “says Al Collado, Director of Terminal Services for the Port’s operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC. “We are willing to collaborate with the buyer as they put together their plan to get these cranes to their new homes.” By extending the life of these assets, Virginia Port Authority is utilizing the GovDeals platform to foster their sustainability goals and be a responsible steward of their community.

A full list of the included replacement parts for auction can be found on the item’s auction page as well as complete details on each crane. Serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the cranes prior to placing bids. In order to bid, all potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

Source: GovDeals, Inc.