VIRSEC Launches Pioneering Course on Lithium-Ion Battery Safety on Ships

VIRSEC, an award-winning online maritime training provider, is proud to announce the launch of its new course, Lithium-Ion Battery Safety on Ships. This comprehensive online course is designed to address the growing concerns surrounding lithium-ion battery-related fires on vessels, offering vital knowledge to maritime professionals worldwide.

Why This Course Matters

With the increasing prevalence of lithium-ion batteries on ships, from smartphones to electric vehicles, the associated risks have become a significant safety concern. Understanding these risks is crucial for the safety of vessels at sea, as well as the well-being of crew and passengers. The course, developed in collaboration with Mariner House and led by Captain Gerard Pollock, a Master Mariner with over 25 years of experience, provides in- depth training on how to mitigate these risks effectively.

Course Overview

The fully online course covers a range of topics, including the functionality of lithium-ion batteries, recognising and preventing battery abuse, understanding the hazards of toxic and explosive gases, and responding to thermal runaway incidents. It also emphasises the importance of compliance with key maritime regulations, such as the ISM Code and STCW Convention requirements, ensuring that participants are well-equipped to manage lithium-ion battery-related hazards.

Target Audience

This course is essential for ship crew, captains, safety officers, emergency response teams, and shoreside managers who interact with lithium-ion batteries in the maritime environment. Whether involved in battery-powered equipment use, charging operations, or implementing safety procedures, participants will gain critical insights and practical skills.

Key Learning Outcomes

Upon completion, participants will be able to:

· Identify common locations of lithium-ion batteries on ships.

· Understand the basic functional processes and hazards of these batteries.

· Recognize battery abuse conditions and hazardous defects.

· Respond effectively to lithium-ion battery fires and evaluate fire suppression systems.

· Use specialist equipment for containing and suppressing lithium-ion battery fires.

Insurance & Compliance Benefits

Adhering to safety standards through this course not only signifies proactive risk management but may also positively influence insurance premiums and mitigate potential impacts in claim situations. Insurance underwriters often scrutinise claims related to lithium-ion battery fires, particularly when improper handling is suspected. This course ensures crew members are well-prepared to prevent and respond to such emergencies.

Supporting a Safer Maritime Industry

VIRSEC’s core values are grounded in international standards, competency, and a commitment to elevating the standards of safety and security training in the maritime industry. We believe that this course will contribute significantly to raising the bar for maritime safety.

Source: VIRSEC