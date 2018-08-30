Visakhapatnam port first to start simplified cargo shipment between India and Nepal

The first batch of container goods to Birgunj in Nepal was flagged off from the Visakhapatnam port on Tuesday, under a simplified shipment procedure which has been introduced on a pilot basis.

As per the trade treaty between India and Nepal, the government of India has allowed duty-free export of goods to Nepal via Indian ports. The facility was allowed from Visakhapatnam Port, which has facilitated 10,355 containers in this manner.

However, on request from the government of Nepal for simplification of the transhipment procedures, the Indian government decided to test the liberalised process. Customs has already outlined the formalities in its public notice, published on August 1.

“Unlike the present practice of submission of eight documents by the Nepal importers, the proposed procedure involves filing of single transhipment declaration by the shipper/carrier.

“This will reduce the cost to be incurred by the importers of Nepal and additionally, there is no necessity of presence before the customs,” said Dr D K Srinivas, commissioner of customs.

The first rail movement of container cargo to Birgunj under the ECTS was flagged off from the Visakha container terminal private limited on Tuesday by Srinivas in the presence of P L Haranadh, deputy chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust and other senior officials.

Further, for security and timely transport between Vizag and Birgunj route by rail, an electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS) is set to be introduced. “Under ECTS, each container to be shipped will be sealed with an electronic lock which has the capacity to relay the signals of its position throughout the journey and also provides timely information about any tampering,” said the customs official. Officials said that the cost to be incurred by the Nepali importers would drop drastically due to this procedure.

“Further, it is also expected that the time taken for shipment from Visakhapatnam to Birgunj, will be reduced to two weeks from the present time of 2-3 months,” they added.

Further, the new procedure is expected to improve the quantum of import and shipment efficiency between the two countries.

