VisiConsult offers its own inspection services

Not every customer needs his own X-ray system for non-destructive material testing. This is especially true for small quantities or one-time inspections. For this reason, VisiConsult has been offering its customers comprehensive 2D and CT inspection services via VCxray Inspection Services GmbH since July.

Until now, VisiConsult’s focus has been on the development, production and maintenance of industrial X-ray systems for non-destructive materials testing. Lennart Schulenburg explains: “The demand for inspection services has increased significantly for us over the years. Especially for customers with single parts or small series, it makes more sense to have the inspection performed externally than to invest in their own systems. Thus, our customers get access to the many years of experience of the VisiConsult team and the latest X-ray technology at the same time.”

Sinsheim in Baden-Württemberg was chosen as the new location in southern Germany for the new service company and is thus the perfect complement to the headquarters in northern Germany. With Steffen Buchmüller as Managing Director for VCxray Inspection Services GmbH, an experienced NDT expert has been recruited. He looks to the future with confidence: “We have the latest X-ray systems, excellent know-how, and a parent company that is always open to new ideas. I look forward to offering our customers many opportunities.”

Industrial RT and CT offer customers analysis options that leave nothing to be desired: Actual/damage analyses, defect/porosity analyses, target/actual comparisons, reverse engineering, P201/P202/P203 analyses, etc.

Quality departments can also obtain advice or training from VCxray Inspection Services. Buchmüller mentions in this regard “The topics of our web seminars are completely geared to the needs of our customers.”

And if all this is not enough for a customer, there is always the possibility to acquire their own solution, such as their own inline CT cell.

Source: VisiConsult