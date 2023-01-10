Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Hellenic Shipping News / Visit of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Sulaiman Almazroui to ThPA S.A.

Visit of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Sulaiman Almazroui to ThPA S.A.

in Hellenic Shipping News 10/01/2023

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Sulaiman Almazroui, accompanied by his associates, visited ThPA S.A. today. The Executive Chairman of the BoD & Managing Director of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, the Chief Investment Officer of ThPA S.A., Artur Davidian and other executives of the Company participated in the meeting.

Photo of the Visit

During the visit, the Ambassador and his delegation had the opportunity to be updated on the present and future of the Port of Thessaloniki through the impressive 3D interactive model of ThPA S.A. Afterwards, they were informed in depth by Mr. Liagkos about the implementation of the Investment Plan, the hinterland expansion strategy of ThPA S.A and the upgrading of infrastructure, equipment and services provided.

At the same time, particular emphasis was placed on the upgrading of the Port of Thessaloniki to the first category of the European container liner map with the launch of a new, in addition to the existing lines, weekly service that directly connects Thessaloniki with the largest ports of Northern Europe and important ports of the Mediterranean, bringing the supply chain of the wider region into the new era.
Source: Thessaloniki Port Authority

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software