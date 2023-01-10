Visit of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Sulaiman Almazroui to ThPA S.A.

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Sulaiman Almazroui, accompanied by his associates, visited ThPA S.A. today. The Executive Chairman of the BoD & Managing Director of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, the Chief Investment Officer of ThPA S.A., Artur Davidian and other executives of the Company participated in the meeting.

During the visit, the Ambassador and his delegation had the opportunity to be updated on the present and future of the Port of Thessaloniki through the impressive 3D interactive model of ThPA S.A. Afterwards, they were informed in depth by Mr. Liagkos about the implementation of the Investment Plan, the hinterland expansion strategy of ThPA S.A and the upgrading of infrastructure, equipment and services provided.

At the same time, particular emphasis was placed on the upgrading of the Port of Thessaloniki to the first category of the European container liner map with the launch of a new, in addition to the existing lines, weekly service that directly connects Thessaloniki with the largest ports of Northern Europe and important ports of the Mediterranean, bringing the supply chain of the wider region into the new era.

Source: Thessaloniki Port Authority