Vitol Bunkers adds first offshore location to its USGC and Caribbean supply offering

Vitol Bunkers has added its first offshore location to its US Gulf Coast (USGC) supply offering. For the first time deep draft vessels will be able to benefit from Vitol Bunkers’ quality marine products and services. This deepwater supply point complements Vitol Bunkers’ existing presence in port locations across the US which include: Houston (Port Arthur, Beaumont, Lake Charles, Freeport, Galveston, Texas City) New Orleans, Lower Mississippi River and the Caribbean locations of St Eustatia, St Maarten, St Kitts and St Barth.

USGC Offshore will be served by Mt Morholmen, a new addition to the fleet. This highly specialised barge is equipped with a manoeuvrable fender system offering our customers operational safety and protection for their vessels during delivery. This demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our bunkering operations conform to the highest international safety standards.

Source: Vitol Bunkers