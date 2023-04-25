Vitol Bunkers, through its affiliate Petrol Ofisi, is now offering bunkering services in Türkiye to its global shipping customer base

With a fleet of 16 barges, Petrol Ofisi is the largest bunker supplier in Türkiye, making more than 3,000 bunker deliveries each year.

Vitol Bunkers and Petrol Ofisi are now working in close alignment to provide bunkering and marine decarbonisation solutions to the world largest container liners, dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, car carriers & cruise liners in Türkiye.

Vitol’s global bunker supply network now covers Türkiye, China, Singapore, Australia, the UAE, North West Europe (ARA), the Caribbean and the US Gulf Coast.

Source: Vitol Bunkers