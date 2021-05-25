Vitol launches global bunkering service

Vitol today announces the launch of a global bunkering service, Vitol Bunkers.

Vitol Bunkers will offer ship and fleet owners worldwide access to high quality marine fuels, blended to meet required specifications. Customers will benefit from Vitol’s global reach, infrastructure and commensurate supply capabilities.

Vitol Global Bunkering Account Manager Chris Young, commenting on the launch said, “Vitol has for decades been a leading global trader in bunker fuels. Today, we are excited to be extending our services and we look forward to delivering the highest quality marine fuels to new and existing customers, across key locations.”

Vitol combines many years of experience trading bunker fuels with its shipping expertise: it charters 6,650 ship voyages a year and has over 250 vessels at sea transporting its cargoes at any one time. Vitol manages its own fleet of vessels through its Latvian-based technical management company, LSC, as well as through a Singapore-flagged fleet offering barging services.

Vitol is a leader in the energy sector with a presence across the spectrum: from oil through to power, renewables and carbon. It trades seven million barrels per day of crude oil and products and, at any time, has 250 ships transporting its cargoes.

Vitol’s clients include national oil companies, multinationals, leading industrial companies and utilities. Founded in Rotterdam in 1966, today Vitol serves clients from some 40 offices worldwide and is invested in energy assets globally including: circa 16mm3 of storage globally, 480kbpd of refining capacity, 7,000 service stations and a growing portfolio of transitional and renewable energy assets. Revenues in 2020 were $140 billion.

Source: Vitol