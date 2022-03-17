Vitol’s bunker barges deliver bio-fuel blended VLSFO to shipping clients in Singapore

V-Bunkers, Vitol’s Singapore bunker operations company, is pleased to announce that its barges have recently made several deliveries of bio-fuel blended VLSFO.

Mike Muller, Head of Vitol Asia said: “We are delighted to have demonstrated in multiple deliveries that we have the capability to bring to market these bespoke blended bunker supplies containing renewable energy. We appreciate the support of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in facilitating these initial, trial deliveries. Bio-fuel bunker blends represent an ‘available-right-now’ decarbonisation option for shipowners and we are committed to making these blends more readily accessible to our shipping customers.”

Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA said, “We are pleased to facilitate Vitol’s successful delivery of their first bio-fuel blended VLSFO to Singapore. As the world’s top bunkering port, we will continue to work with industry partners like Vitol to promote and provide the industry with greener marine fuels options in our drive towards more sustainable shipping.”

Source: Vitol