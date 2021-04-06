Vitol’s traded oil volumes dropped in pandemic-hit 2020

Global energy trader Vitol’s revenue dropped to $140 billion last year from $225 billion in 2019, hit by the sharp economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

Traded oil volumes were down sharply at 7.1 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with 8 million bpd in 2019, as oil demand contracted sharply during coronavirus lockdowns.

The company said that total global oil demand fell by 8.8 million bpd in 2020.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by David Goodman)