Vitol’s V-Bunkers named top Bunker Craft Operator at the 2021 Singapore International Maritime Awards

in International Shipping News 19/04/2021

Vitol is pleased to announce that its Singaporean bunkering company V-Bunkers* has been named top Bunker Craft Operator- Quality Standards & Assurance at the 2021 Singapore International Maritime Awards. The biennial award was presented by Senior Minister Chee Hong Tat during Singapore Maritime Week.

The biennial award is given to the outstanding bunker supplier or bunker craft operator in Singapore that has demonstrated commitment to quality standards, quantity assurances and customer satisfaction, in line with the objective of promoting Singapore as the preferred bunkering hub.

Mike Muller, Head of Vitol Asia said; “We are delighted with the award. It reflects our commitment to consistent quality across our operations. Singapore is the world’s leading bunkering hub and it is an honour to receive such recognition in such a highly competitive arena.”
Source: Vitol

