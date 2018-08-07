VLCC Fixtures in the Middle East Pick Up

Cargo supply for VLCC tonnage in the Middle East picked up considerably during the course of the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Charles R. Weber said that “rates in the VLCC market extended gains this week on sustained demand strength, which continues to moderate the extent of oversupply, allowing owners to command incrementally stronger rates. Lower coverage of cargo demand under COAs in the Middle East market implied a net gain in demand for spot units on a w/w basis even as total cargoes eased”.

According to CR Weber, “a total of 29 fixtures were reported, inclusive of 5 COA fixtures whereas last week 21 fixtures were concluded, including 7 COA fixtures. Demand in the West Africa market eased to five fixtures this week, though this came on the back of two consecutive weeks of very strong fixture activity. The Atlantic Americas saw demand ease after the recent regional demand surge; a total of five fixtures were reported, off four w/w. Surplus capacity has continued to ease as charterers progress in the August Middle East program and the month could potentially conclude with the lowest number of surplus units in 16 months. The July program concluded with 27 uncovered units while the first decade of the August program saw the number decline to 18 units. The second decade is now projected to conclude with 14 units and the final decade is poised for a further narrowing that could see the month conclude with 12 units”.

In its report, CR Weber added that “so far, rate gains have been moderate and hard‐earned but if the August program does indeed conclude with 12 units, we expect that the subsequent progression into the start of the September program will usher more concerted gains, in line with the delayed and exponential nature of the spot tanker market. In the Middle, rates on the AG‐China route concluded unchanged at ws55, having dipped to ws52.5 earlier in the week. Corresponding TCEs concluded up 7% on softer bunker prices at ~$20,080/day. Rates on the AG‐USG c/c route concluded up by four points to ws25. Triangulated Westbound trade earnings soared 44% to ~$25,299/day on stronger rates on both constituent routes. In the Atlantic Basin, rates in the West Africa market observed outsized gains as the usual lag behind the Middle East market meant that the region was in catchup mode this week. The WAFR‐CHINA route rose by 3.5 points to conclude at ws56. Corresponding TCEs rose 22% to ~$22,790/day. Rates in the Atlantic Americas remained firm on recent demand strength. The USG‐SPORE route added $400k to conclude at $4.0m lump sum”, the shipbroker noted.

In other tanker classes, in the Suezmax, “fixture activity in the West Africa Suezmax market cooled this week after two months of relative strength as charterers progressed into an August program with markedly less cargo availability. This comes after VLCCs, which fix further in advance of loading dates, busied to a two‐month high during the August program. Suezmax fixtures in the region this week tallied down 38% this week to just 8 – representing a nine‐week low. Rates on the WAFR‐UKC route concluded off one point to ws69. Rates in the Caribbean market were mixed with the CBS‐USG route unchanged at 150 x ws70 and the USG‐SPORE route unchanged at $2.40m lump sum, while the USG‐UKC route added 2.5 points to conclude at ws55”.

In the Aframaxes, “the Caribbean Aframax was stronger this week on robust demand throughout the wider Caribbean/USG region. As this quickly drew down vessel availability, rates firmed markedly through the final half of the week. The CBS‐USG route concluded with a 30‐point gain to ws125. The vast majority of this week’s fixtures were for intraregional voyages – and many of these were short‐haul ECMex‐USG voyages, which implies that any current supply constraints could ease in the coming week, and arrest the present rally”, CR Weber concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide