VLCC Tonne days growth from AG to China has decreased to the lowest level since the end of 2022
The U.S. crude futures have been trading lower for the fourth time in five sessions, and they currently stand at $87.58 a barrel. If this trend continues, it would be the lowest closing price since Sept. 11.
In the meantime, OPEC has decided to leave oil production levels unchanged. The OPEC+ panel reviewed the oil market and ended a brief meeting on Wednesday without recommending any changes to the current oil production policy. This decision came after Saudi Arabia and Russia both released separate statements confirming their intention to stick to their respective voluntary supply cuts until the end of the year.
SECTION 1/ FREIGHT
Market Rates (WS)
‘Dirty’ WS
VLCC – Suezmax – Aframax Mixed
The VLCC MEG-China rates dropped again in early October, while the Suezmax and Aframax segments remained stable.
VLCC MEG-China freight rates decreased to WS 40, down 20% from the previous week, although they remain 8% higher than a month ago.
Suezmax freight rates for shipments from West Africa to continental Europe have remained steady, holding levels above WS70. Similarly, rates on the Suez-Baltic-Med route have maintained a consistent momentum, remaining unchanged at WS72 for four consecutive weeks.
Aframax Med freight rates continued to hover around WS110 levels but dropped by 8% compared to the levels of a month ago.
‘Product’ WS
LR2 Steady
LR2 AG freight rates remained stable above WS130, with a 4% increase over a month.
Panamax Weaker
Panamax Carib-to-USG rates fell to 134 WS, down 60% from a year ago, with the downward trend continuing since the end of Week 27.
‘Clean’
MR Mixed
MR1 rates for the Baltic continent increased to WS 250, up 20% from the previous week.
MR2 rates for shipments from the continent to the U.S. increased to WS190, but still remain 15% lower than one month ago.
SECTION 2/ SUPPLY
Supply Trend Lines for Key Load Areas
‘Dirty’ (#vessels) – Mixed
In early October, crude oil tanker supply showed a mixed picture. The supply trend for the Ras Tanura VLCC increased, while other crude tanker categories saw a downward correction from the end of the previous month.
VLCC Ras Tanura: The number of ships increased to 80, exceeding both the previous week’s count and the annual average.
Suezmax Wafr: The figure demonstrated a downward trend, stabilizing at 70 after peaking at over 80 during week 38. However, it is uncertain if this trend will continue in the upcoming weeks of October.
Aframax Primorsk: The current number of ships is 38, 4 above the average for the year, however, still significantly above the record low number of week 37 (~26).
Aframax Med Novo: The number of ships has decreased to 7, which is 12 less than the peak in week 36.
‘Clean’
LR2 (#vessels) – Increasing
MR1 (#vessels) – Decreasing
Clean LR2 AG Jubail: The number of recorded ships shows signs of increasing again, although there was a drop at the end of September. The recent figure brings the trend closer to the annual average.
Clean MR1 Algeria Skikda: The current count is 33 ships, 3 more than a week ago, while the number is still below the annual average.
SECTION 3/ DEMAND
Summary of Tanker Demand per Ship Size & Segment
‘Dirty’ Mixed
Dirty tonne days: The demand for Aframax increased, while VLCC and Suezmax faced a persistent downward correction, posing a challenge for the freight market sentiment in October.
‘Clean’ Panamax / MR Decreasing
Panamax tonne days: The growth rate sharply declined in early October and continues to trend downwards.
Clean MR tonne days: The MR1 segment experienced a record low growth rate throughout the year, while demand sentiment for MR2 softened.
Source: By Maria Bertzeletou, Signal Group, https://go.signalocean.com/e/983831/Account-Login/2pfwhm/350827458?h=y3T7l7Uqc5bdFPfb8dtW-RJO8U26a7FdjXkHc0tRZ7k