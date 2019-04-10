Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / VLGC freight for Houston-Japan voyage climbs to multiyear high

VLGC freight for Houston-Japan voyage climbs to multiyear high

in International Shipping News 10/04/2019

A long US Gulf Coast propane market and short tonnage lists pushed the tide higher for VLGCs sailing the Houston-Japan route at the start of the week.

Freight for the Houston-Japan run climbed $7 to $85/mt Monday, its highest level in over three years.
The route was last assessed at the same level on February 26, 2016.

It was last higher on February 19, 2016, when it was assessed at $95/mt.

“It is the highest in a long time,” a regional shipping source said.

Sources said an open arbitrage to the Far East combined with low butane and propane prices have pushed freight rates to a multiyear high.

“The price arbitrage between Mont Belvieu and the Far East reached record levels,” a second shipping source said. “It is at $132/mt for April/May.”

April propane and butane at the Enterprise storage facility rose 1.375 cents to 62.125 cents/gal and 1.50 cents to 73.50 cents/gal, respectively.
Source: Platts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software