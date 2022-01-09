Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / VLSFO market recovers weekly losses to end higher

VLSFO market recovers weekly losses to end higher

in International Shipping News 10/01/2022

The market for Asia’s 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) gained on Friday amid signs of persistent shortages due to tight crude supplies and as refiners focus on increasing output of higher value refined fuels.

Friday’s gains helped the VLSFO market recoup recent losses, ending the week on a slightly firmer note.

Residual fuel inventories at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) storage hub were little changed at a four-week high this week, while those in the Singapore and Fujairah hubs rose, industry data showed.

Fuel oil stocks in the ARA refining and storage rose 2,000 tonnes to 1.17 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 6, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global (IG) showed.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software