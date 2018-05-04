Volatility Hits The Dry Bulk Market As Capesizes Are Still the Benchmark

The Capesize segment’s benckmark status in the dry bulk market has been magnified over the course of the past couple of weeks. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that April was “a rather bizarre month for the Dry Bulk market, with plenty of volatility and sharp shifts in sentiment during a very short period, leaving most market participates with relatively perplexing views. At the onset of April the market was lingering in the doldrums, with the BDI having eased back to below the 1,000 basis points mark, a level not seen in the market since the summer of the previous year. The mood seemed to have suddenly shifted two Fridays ago, with the BDI having rallied to a value of 1,361 points, a point very close to the level the market closed off last year”.

According to Allied’s Thomas Chasapis, Research Analyst with Allied, “the Capesize size segment took up its typical role here, leading this most recent drive in rates as it re-establishes its role once more as the most influential size segment for the dry bulk sector. At the same time, the main indices of the rest of the size main size segments were moving within relatively tight ranges and showing off a fairly low volatility. Indicatively, the BCI time charter equivalent started the month at levels in the region of US$ 7,000 per day, while at the closing value of this past Friday it had jumped to just over US$ 17,000 per day”.

Chasapis added that “it is notable to point out that most of these gains have been recent, with just in the past two weeks overall rate having doubled in value. This is in sharp contrast with all other main segments, which saw their indices decrease albeit by a relatively small amount. This turmoil in the Capesize market, as wells as this sudden upward trend, after several weeks of continues drops, has generated many questions as to its origins at this particular time frame. Initially, the whole shipping industry felt a negative pressure on the back of the recent disruptions noted in the general trading scene between China and US. So, this hefty jump today, can be either taken as an indication to how excessive a response this factor was given in its early days and what its true impact was in terms of the market dynamics, or there is an alternative underlining factor emerging right now that is in itself changing the current climate and shifting the market dynamics”.

Allied’s analyst noted that “at this point, most indications given by what we are seeing are in favor of a stronger iron ore market, which is one of the main drivers in the Capesize market. Having seen period highs in the iron ore futures, as wells the recent news of softening levels in China’s iron ore inventories, there is now plenty of optimism held regarding iron ore imports on the back of a better outlook in terms of steel demand. Moreover, the impressive jump witnessed in China’s imports of coking coal in March which reached close to 40% on a month-on-month basis can be seen as further indication to the above and to the overall better prospects regarding Chinese steel demand. At the same time, it seems that the geo-political trade tension that has arisen between the US and China seems to be having more of a detrimental effect on the smaller size segments, with all the remaining size segments having already witnessed considerable disruptions in trade volumes, especially regarding exports out of the US Gulf. All-in-all, with what we have stated so far, it remains to be seen to what extent this sudden rebound is fundamentally backed and how this renewed strength in steel demand will hold in the near term. For the time being, the Dry Bulk market has showed real strength once more, even if it has been limited to just one size segment and being within a period of high volatility and uncertainty”, Chasapis concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide