Volatility the only constant in the global thermal coal market 2019: WoodMac

The global thermal coal market is expected to remain volatile this year given uncertainty over Chinese import restrictions and long-term coal demand, along with stricter environmental policies, Wood Mackenzie said.

Much of the market uncertainty heading into 2019 lies with the question of China’s import controls. WoodMac analysts speculate China will allow a similar level of imports this year as in 2018, estimating 186 million mt in imports, down 6 million mt from 2018.

However, according to WoodMac analysts, Chinese buyers may try to maximize the depressed pricing on high-ash and low-CV coals.

Only it would be a short-term rush in imports “before the government intervenes to control import levels, as seen at the end of 2018,” they said in the report.

In terms of Chinese domestic supply, production grew in 2018 following the implementation of production and price controls.

After having replaced 700 million mt a year of illegal and small-scale coal production in the past two years with newer and more efficient capacity, coal production capacity grew to 3.88 billion mt by the end of 2018; a sign, according to WoodMac, the Chinese government intends to maintain momentum in supply-side reforms.

Although with the better supply outlook “there is little room to lower prices without the idling of production, and threat from the continued US-China trade war, milder weather, environmental restrictions and gas availability to depress prices,” the analysts said.

WHO’S DRIVING DEMAND

While India and Southeast Asia are expected to drive global seaborne demand this year, it may not be enough to offset losses in China and Europe along with flat growth from Japan, Korea and Taiwan, according to WoodMac.

Vietnam is likely to lead Southeast Asia demand growth this year with 2 GW of new coal-fired power plants.

“Our recent visit to Hai Phong,” WoodMac added, “suggests insufficient supply of domestic coal has threatened multiple power plants in northern Vietnam for the first time.”

Several turbines that have either been shut or run at low capacity utilization since mid-November due to lack of coal supply, it said.

In India, imports are expected to grow in 2019, albeit slower than in 2018, driven by an expected 5% growth in electricity generation, wrote the WoodMac analysts.

Given land acquisition issues, operational inefficiency and declining profitability in the near-term domestic supply has been challenged meeting demand growth in India, especially as power plant stock levels fell to a decade low in Q4 2018. Non-power coal consumers will have to be active importers, according to the report.

However, with pet coke prices expected to soften this year, high-energy thermal imports might be substituted for pet coke in 2019.

INDONESIAN SUPPLY CONCERNS

Indonesian producers may be worried about being squeezed out of the market with 94 million mt of low-CV supply being cash-negative at current prices and having reached a price-floor at the end of 2018.

Factors causing the price depression, including Chinese import restrictions and increased supply, should ease in 2019, WoodMac said.

Weak domestic Chinese or Indian supply would spur Indonesian exports, but Indonesian suppliers will need to exploit alternative markets in Southeast Asia and India to offset the expected volatility from China, the analyist said. Chinese imports of low-CV coal fell 47% to 10 million mt in 2018 due to import restrictions.

WoodMac noted South Korea’s aggressive air pollution policies focused on coal-to-gas shifting as particularly harmful to seaborne coal demand. But the country may be a growing market for the low-sulfur and low ash coal which can be blended with premium thermal coals.

Overall, WoodMac expects only a 1 million mt increase in exports from Indonesia this year, while Columbian exports are expected to grow by 3 million mt.

Neither supply nor demand growth are expected in the high-CV coals market, resulting in “some easing of the supply-demand balance in 2019,” the analysts said.

Source: Platts