Volkswagen Group Logistics joins Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative

Volkswagen Group Logistics today announces it has become a signatory of the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI). Volkswagen Group Logistics joins peers across the shipping value chain including insurance providers, investors, shipowners and others in calling for transparent, responsible ship recycling practices.

The SRTI enables cargo owners such as Volkswagen Group Logistics, financial stakeholders and others to use data provided by shipowners to inform their decision making, creating demand for responsible ship recycling and rewarding good practice through a voluntary market-driven approach.

Simon Motter, Head of Volkswagen Group Logistics, said: “An important component of our responsible actions is the careful use of resources. That is why it is important to us as Volkswagen Group Logistics to support and promote issues such as sustainability in shipbuilding, ship recycling and maritime transport as a whole.”

“Addressing challenges in ship recycling is a shared responsibility, and we are glad to have Volkswagen Group Logistics join the SRTI community and lead by example, showing how cargo owners can be aware of and take responsibility for their full supply chain, going above and beyond what is required.” Andrew Stephens, SRTI’s Executive Director, said. “We look forward to working with VW Group Logistics to raise the profile of this issue and bring awareness to others who may want to consider how the vessels that carry their cargo are being recycled.”

As the 31st signatory of the initiative, Volkswagen Group Logistics recognises its role in leading the way and coming together with other key stakeholders to raise the standard for a responsible and transparent ship recycling industry, thus resulting in a more responsible and transparent supply chain overall.

Source: Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI)