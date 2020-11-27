Volkswagen Group selects marine biofuel leader GoodFuels to run fossil-free car transport operations

GoodFuels, the leading marine biofuels supplier for the global maritime industry, and car manufacturer Volkswagen Group have successfully started their partnership in supplying GoodFuels’ advanced Bio-Fuel Oil (MR1-100 or BFO) at Vlissingen, the Netherlands – another major step for sustainable shipping in the car carrier segment.

The Depth RoRo carrier Patara was bunkered with 100% GoodFuels’ Bio-Fuel Oil, which reduced the vessel’s CO2 emissions by a minimum of 85%, and all SOx emissions on their voyages between Emden (Germany), Dublin (Ireland), Santander (Spain) and Setubal (Portugal) with Volkswagen Group’s cargo.

This announcement comes at a time when the industry is under increasing pressure to comply with environmental regulatory changes and reduce its environmental impact. It demonstrates Volkswagen Group’s commitment to decarbonise by applying a range of measures for sustainable logistics across the organisation.

Leading biofuels innovator GoodFuels supplied its unique BFO – a sustainably sourced biofuel recipe from various certified feedstocks labelled as waste or residue. BFO ‘drops in’ to normal fuel tanks, meaning no hardware changes are needed to realise instant emissions impact. GoodFuels specialises in what is known in the industry as supplying B100 – a cost-effective, 100% fossil-free alternative for conventional fossil fuels. In this way, GoodFuels is currently one of the few options in the world to run fossil-free operations.

For GoodFuels, this partnership underlines its ambition to become the leading sustainable fuel supplier for the deep sea segment, and further positions sustainable marine biofuels as a prime solution in accelerating shipping’s decarbonisation puzzle in the next decade.

Isabel Welten, Chief Commercial Officer at GoodFuels, added: “We are extremely proud that a global brand like Volkswagen Group Logistics has sustainable shipping at the forefront of its operations, and is supporting our mission as an impact company to accelerate the energy transition in heavy transport.

“By partnering with Volkswagen Group Logistics, we are showcasing that sustainable biofuels are a scalable, truly sustainable, technically compliant, affordable, and market-ready solution. The coming years are going to be momentous in terms of our decarbonisation journey, so we want to continue working with the market leaders to help make a real difference.”

Looking ahead, further options for upscaling the usage of marine biofuel as an alternative to fossil fuels within the RoRo segment will be pursued.

Source: GoodFuels Marine