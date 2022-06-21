Volstad Maritime orders NES battery package for subsea construction vessel

Volstad Maritime has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems AS (NES) to deliver the battery package and associated control system for battery charging to the M/S Volantis subsea construction vessel.

NES, which specialises in sustainable energy design and smart control, will provide the equipment to the Volantis in connection with a forthcoming vessel upgrade to battery power notation before the vessel enters a new charter contract early 2023.

“We have experience from a number of similar battery upgrades for several PSVs. It is the same principals we will apply when we are now helping to upgrade an offshore construction vessel,” says Egil Bremnes, sales manager at NES.

The Volantis is a dynamically positioned multi-role subsea construction vessel, which incorporates a 150te active heave compensated subsea crane. The vessel is 107 metres long. In recent years the Volantis subsea construction vessel has operated in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Volstad Maritime, which is headquartered in Aalesund, Norway, were one of the first offshore owners to achieve the ISO 50001 accreditation for Energy Management Standard. The installation of batteries on Volantis will take these efforts one step forward.

NES will utilise competence across its three Norwegian facilities – Bergen (HQ), Egersund and Ålesund – to design, assemble and test the battery package and control system, which will be delivered in the first quarter of 2023. NES has not disclosed the value of the contract.

NES is a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, which is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.

Source: Volstad Maritime