Volvo Cars uses ECO Delivery Ocean solution from Maersk to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint

The Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars cooperates with, among others, Maersk to reduce its global greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint from seaborne logistics. For its decarbonisation product ECO Delivery Ocean, Maersk substitutes fossil fuels on its ships with second generation biodiesel based on waste feedstocks to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of customers’ ocean transport directly in the Ocean supply chain, i.e. without compensatory measures like offsetting.

With almost 15,000 containers under Maersk ECO Delivery Ocean, Volvo Cars will reduce GHG emissions by 28,000 tonnes within the next twelve months*. Maersk’s ECO Delivery Ocean solution will be used for inbound ocean container transports of production material destined for Volvo Cars’ manufacturing plants based in China, Europe and the Americas, as well as spare parts distribution made globally by ocean container transports. The first ECO Delivery transports commenced in June.

With ECO Delivery Ocean, Maersk offers its customers the opportunity to handle transports completely with certified biodiesel from waste resources for a small and fixed additional cost. The corresponding greenhouse gas savings are confirmed to the customers with a verified certificate.

* Maersk green fuels and its supply chain are verified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) through proof of sustainability documentation. The methodology for accounting emissions is based on Clean Cargo and GLEC (Global Logistics Emissions Council) emission factors and is certified by Smart Freight Center. We ensure auto-generated performance tracking of Maersk ECO Delivery shipments. And a Maersk ECO Delivery CO2 saving certificate will be issued. The process is audited by PwC in accordance with the International Standard of Assurance Engagements 3410 (ISAE 3410 – Assurance Engagements on Greenhouse Gas Statements), showing CO₂ savings for the scope of the Maersk ECO Delivery agreement.

Source: A.P. Moller – Maersk