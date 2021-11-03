Vopak investigates strategic options for terminals in Australia

Recent News

  

03/11/2021

Vopak is investigating the strategic options for its terminals in Australia. This may include continued operations or divestment.
As the outcome of this process is currently unknown, no further details are disclosed. Material updates will be communicated via press releases.

Vopak has a strategy in which the majority of its growth investments will be allocated towards industrial, chemicals, gas and new energies infrastructures. New growth investments in oil infrastructure are expected to be reduced and will mostly be targeted towards strengthening our leading hub positions.
Source: Vopak

