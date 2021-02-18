Vopak invests in storage capacity for waste based feedstocks in the Port of Rotterdam

Vopak is investing in the Port of Rotterdam for the storage of waste based feedstocks for the production of biofuels such as biodiesel and bio-jet-fuel. The market for energy from renewable sources in Europe is rising, also as a result of the Renewable Energy Directive II of the European Union. In total 16 new tanks with a combined capacity of 64.000 cbm will be built at Vopak Terminal Vlaardingen. The renewable feedstocks that can be stored in the new tanks are waste materials, such as used cooking oil and tallow.

Vopak Terminal Vlaardingen already has extensive experience in storing these types of products. The terminal is strategically located within the Port of Rotterdam and is well connected for logistics by vessels, barges, trucks and trains.

Patrick van der Voort, Vopak’s Division President Europe & Africa: “This project fits well within Vopak’s ambition to support our customers and society by developing and investing in infrastructure solutions for facilitating more sustainable energies and feedstocks. We are looking forward to continuing to invest in the Port of Rotterdam”.

Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world’s changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

