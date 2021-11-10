Vortexa Launches Freight Pricing Analytics Following Its Landmark Data Partnership With The Baltic Exchange

Vortexa announced the launch of its new Freight Pricing Analytics screen available within Vortexa Freight Analytics following the recent data partnership with The Baltic Exchange, the world’s leading independent source of maritime market information.

The new screen provides access to The Baltic Exchange freight pricing benchmarks alongside Vortexa’s real-time supply and demand analytics such as forward vessel availability and fleet utilisation for a chosen route – all in one view. Vortexa’s Freight Pricing will further accelerate the time-to-market of trading, chartering and optimisation opportunities.

Vortexa’s forward view of tonnage supply up to 35 days ahead and real-time utilisation data at the highest frequency and granularity available in the freight markets today, help market participants to make well-informed, high-stakes chartering and positioning decisions quickly and confidently.

Fabio Kuhn, Vortexa’s CEO said: ‘’For the first time in the freight markets, one screen is able to combine pricing with a real-time view of fundamentals at this scale and depth, unlocking an immense competitive edge in speed and foresight to market participants.’’

Source: Vortexa