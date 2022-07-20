Voyager Worldwide introduces Voyager eBook for simplified ‘anytime access’ to Nautical Publications

New eReader gives customers access to a comprehensive library of Nautical Publications on any device in less than a minute and read content offline when sailing with no special software required

Singapore, July 19, 2022. Voyager Worldwide, the maritime navigation specialist, today introduced Voyager eBook, a new eReader that provides access to Nautical Publications, Flag Circulars, Regulations and Notices via a web browser on any fixed or mobile Operating System.

Voyager eBook has been designed to provide customers with a comprehensive set of Nautical Publications that can support competence and simplify bridge procedures, with content stored offline for access at any time.

With the introduction of Voyager eBook, more than 500 eBooks are now available in a common platform including all Codes, Conventions and Guides, Flag State Regulations and US Coast Guard Publications – all at standard publication prices.

“We’ve been working on Voyager eBook for more than a year and our top objective was for users to have a common way to access all the nautical information they need for navigation compliance and remove the need to swap between different user interfaces,” said Noel Fernando, Product Manager at Voyager Worldwide. “We chose to use a platform that is already in use rather than invent yet another way of doing things, to give our customers a consistent user experience and standardise Nautical Publication library procedures onboard.”

Extensive Nautical Publication Library

Voyager specifically chose the same eBook platform as the recently launched IMO Bookshelf to provide Customers with a universal approach to accessing and displaying digital nautical publications. Voyager eBook Customers can select and subscribe to regulatory and information content from Flag States and Class Societies as well as nautical publishers such as Office of the Federal Register, US Coast Guard, NOAA and NGA.

Voyager eBook also includes over 100 free blogs on topics ranging from digital navigation to energy efficiency, with new content being published every month.

The Voyager eBook delivers content on demand via the ship’s standard communications network. Voyager eBook customers can shop via the Voyager Planning Station or Voyager Fleet Insight and access new content easily. New books can be downloaded in less than a minute. Subscription content such as circulars and other updates are automatically shared for subscribers to download as required. Additionally, a copy of every book purchased is backed up online in the Voyager Cloud so that customers can always access their inventory from any device.

Voyager eBook content is a hybrid online/offline solution that allows users to view publications on any device including laptops and tablets using any internet browser. Content can be downloaded over L-band, VSAT or port Wi-Fi connections as well as 3G/4G connections. Once downloaded, Voyager eBook stores content locally on the device so it can be read while offline from anywhere onboard. Customers can also use Voyager eBook USB to import content and save on data costs.

“In developing Voyager eBook, we wanted to keep the best of physical books but also address their limitations. Voyager eBook is a hybrid online/offline solution, so crews can read nautical publications offline from anywhere onboard on any device – from PC to tablet – but also get access to a publication in less than 60 seconds,” adds Mr Fernando. “Shore based budget-holders can approve vessel orders for eBook content in the same way they approve orders for other navigation supplies using Voyager Fleet Insight and indexes are automatically updated in both Voyager Fleet Insight and Planning Station to give both the shore and vessel-based teams full visibility of navigation compliance.”

Source: Voyager Worldwide