VPS Announces New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

World Leading Maritime Decarbonisation Testing & Advisory Services company VPS, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frans van Helden as the company’s CFO. Frans will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial strategy and operations, ensuring robust financial health and supporting VPS mission to lead the maritime industry towards a sustainable future.

Frans began his career at General Electric (GE Capital) as a Finance Manager. He then advanced to ABN AMRO, where he served as CFO Japan and Executive Director of Structured Products. More recently, Frans has held key financial leadership roles as Finance Director at TIP Group and CFO at Cube Cold, both private equity portfolio companies. With his extensive experience in financial management and a proven track record of driving growth, Frans is well-equipped to contribute to VPS continued success and innovation in maritime decarbonisation.

Dr Malcolm Cooper, VPS CEO stated: “We are delighted to have Frans on board as our new CFO to lead our finance team and operate as an integral part of the Group Leadership Team. He brings with him a wealth of finance management and business experience which will be extremely helpful in driving growth and the broader development our company.”

Frans van Helden stated: In my role, I will be focused on ensuring financial stability, promoting growth, and identifying new opportunities to enhance our business. I am truly honoured and excited to join VPS as the new Chief Financial Officer. I look forward to help drive our company forward to new heights of success.

Source: VPS