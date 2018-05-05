VPS issues high cloud point alert in Rotterdam marine gasoil deliveries

Fuel testing agency Veritas Petroleum Services issued this week a bunker fuel alert for high cloud point in distillate fuel deliveries in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Cloud point, which identifies the temperature at which crystals will start forming in the fuel, was found to be as high as 21 degrees Celsius from samples taken from multiple suppliers who made deliveries over April 21-29, the advisory noted said.

Wax crystals will eventually lead to choked filters, followed by failure of the ship’s engine due to fuel starvation.

Fuel testing companies recommend that a temperature well above the cloud point should be maintained for satisfactory storage, transfer and filtration of the fuel.

VPS also found pour point ranging from minus 6 degrees Celsius to minus 12 degrees Celsius from samples of the same bunker suppliers.

The upper limit for pour point of winter-grade distillate fuel is minus 6 degrees Celsius.

“This Bunker Alert does not necessarily reflect the overall fuel quality supplied at the subject port, but if your ship recently bunkered at this port or intends to do so, please ensure the fuel quality is known before use,” VPS said.

Source: Platts