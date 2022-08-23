VSTEP Successfully Upgraded Three Mexican Schools

In 2014, VSTEP was awarded the contract to install brand new NAUTIS simulators at three locations: Veracruz, Tampico and Mazatlán. The Fidena schools, now managed by the Mexican Navy, used NAUTIS simulators for over seven years. During this time, NAUTIS simulators have never impeded or limited their training.

Satisfied with the performance and capabilities of the NAUTIS simulator, Fidena decided to move forward with VSTEP. They intend to upgrade their simulators with the latest software version including new radars and ECDIS systems. The complete scope ranges from NAUTIS Class A simulators with projection screens to NAUTIS Tug simulators for each location.

In 2014, it was one of the largest contracts won by VSTEP. With over 500 simulators delivered worldwide since then, VSTEP has made significant steps as in the maritime simulation domain. This resulted in continuous optimization of the user- and true-to-life experience of the simulation software.

Source: VSTEP