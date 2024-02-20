VYSSOS Case Successfully Resolved

Recently, the MTWTU and Hellenic Shipping News reported an article regarding the incident involving the crew of the dry cargo ship VYSSOS (IMO 9385790, Panama) at the Bystre mouth, leading to their distress. The ship’s captain sought assistance from Nataliya Yefrimenko, an ITF Inspector in Ukraine. With the support of the Marine Transport Workers’ Trade Union of Ukraine, emergency aid was provided to improve the physical and moral well-being of the crew. Additionally, efforts were initiated to address crucial issues such as crew repatriation and the settlement of outstanding wages. More details may be found at https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/crew-in-trouble-trade-union-helps-the-crew-of-vyssos/

Despite the challenges, the situation had a positive resolution, even though the seafarers had to spend some time on the damaged vessel with unclear expectations. Along with providing assistance with necessities, the ITF Inspector, on the crew’s behalf, successfully contacted the P&I Club being a financial security provider under the MLC standard, responsible for covering the shipowner’s liabilities in case his failure to fulfill contractual obligations towards the crew. Consequently, eight out of the eighteen crew members were promptly signed off, received their wages, and were repatriated. This swift resolution was facilitated by the fact that these seafarers did not require visas to move through Ukraine.

However, complications arose for the remaining nine seafarers who were Egyptians. The process of their repatriation was hindered by restrictions imposed due to the absence of Ukrainian visas and permits to enter the Republic of Moldova. The process of repatriation of these crew members was facilitated thanks to the efforts of the Embassy of Ukraine to Arab Republic of Egypt and the ship’s agent.

The Greek captain evinced great responsibility and dignity by deciding to leave the ship last, ensuring the vessel’s maintenance and the successful repatriation and payment of all crew members.

Eventually, through collaborative efforts between the ITF Inspector, MTWTU, the P&I Club, the Embassy, and the ship’s agent, all crew members received their wages for the period from 1 December 2023 up to the date of discharge, and a war zone bonus for the whole period of the ship’s stay in warlike ares; were signed off; and safely repatriated to their indicated locations. The Greek captain remained onboard until the end, ensuring the vessel’s maintenance and the successful repatriation and payment of all crew members.

In conclusion, the successful resolution of the VYSSOS сase stands as a testament to the power of solidarity and help within the maritime community. The collaborative approach not only addressed immediate concerns such as emergency aid, repatriation, and outstanding wages but also showcased the importance of cooperative efforts in safeguarding the rights and welfare of seafarers.

Source: Marine Transport Workers’ Trade Union of Ukraine