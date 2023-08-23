W. Africa Crude-Half of Nigerian September cargoes still left – trader

There are still about 20 cargoes of Nigerian crude to sell from the September loading programme, a trader said, as competition from U.S. West Midland crude pressures differentials.

* Nigeria is estimated to have scheduled around 40 cargoes for loading in September, according to Reuters calculations.

* Shell’s Nigerian business is investigating a possible leak on its Trans Niger oil pipeline, which passes through the Bodo community in Rivers state, after being alerted to the potential problem on Aug. 18, the company said on Monday.

* The 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) pipeline is one of two conduits that export Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude – and as a result loadings of the light sweet grade are likely to be delayed, a trader said.

* Exports of Nigeria’s Forcados grade of crude oil resumed on Aug. 13, Shell said last week, roughly a month after loadings of the medium sweet grade were suspended because of a potential leak at the export terminal.

* One seller said they were offering Forcados cargoes at $5 plus dated Brent, a price significantly higher than recent offers.

